Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 172,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 2.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSMU. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 116,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSMU opened at $21.26 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.0527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

