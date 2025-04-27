Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8,818.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.99. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.