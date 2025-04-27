Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $102.42 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.90 and a 1 year high of $169.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.60. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total transaction of $1,075,819.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,118.16. This trade represents a 24.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $273,808.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,151.75. The trade was a 19.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

