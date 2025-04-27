Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,966,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,629,000 after buying an additional 79,240 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,011,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,703,000 after acquiring an additional 31,944 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,949,000 after acquiring an additional 153,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 976,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,899,000 after acquiring an additional 166,265 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

VCTR stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average of $62.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

