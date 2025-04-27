Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 12,800 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FRP were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FRP alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FRP by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FRP by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FRP by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,251,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in FRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRP Trading Up 0.6 %

FRPH opened at $26.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $510.39 million, a PE ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 0.53.

FRP Profile

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 1.67%.

(Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.