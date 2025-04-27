Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 4,100 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 102,869 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 57,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 441.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $3.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $247.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

CRVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

