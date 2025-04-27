Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 309,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 325.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 184,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 141,409 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 56,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYG opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.95. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

