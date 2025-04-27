Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINE. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,130,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 866,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after buying an additional 71,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 618.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 43,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $722,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.67 million, a P/E ratio of 110.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 3.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 814.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,259.52. This represents a 10.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PINE. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.25 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jones Trading lowered their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $19.00 price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

