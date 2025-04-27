Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in United-Guardian were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in United-Guardian during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. United-Guardian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.85.

United-Guardian ( NASDAQ:UG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 30.25%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.79%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United-Guardian in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

