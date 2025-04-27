Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 184,120 Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.50% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOUS. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 725.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,475,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 159,364 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 647,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,709 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 576,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 28,079 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $355.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.05. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

