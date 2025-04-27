Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 24,200 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 327.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JHMM. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 13,046 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 61,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JHMM opened at $55.68 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.04.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

