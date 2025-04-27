Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 2,700 Shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.67% of Ponce Financial Group worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ponce Financial Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ponce Financial Group by 170.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ponce Financial Group Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of Ponce Financial Group stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $299.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About Ponce Financial Group

Ponce Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PDLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Ponce Financial Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ponce Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ponce Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.