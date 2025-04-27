Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 49,200 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of Replimune Group worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 8,798.9% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Replimune Group by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 39,121 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after buying an additional 854,346 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $696.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.26. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

