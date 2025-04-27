Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 790,161 Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) by 282.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790,161 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vizsla Silver were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZLA. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Vizsla Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vizsla Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 56,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

Vizsla Silver stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

Vizsla Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.