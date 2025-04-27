Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 894,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Price Performance

SUP opened at $2.34 on Friday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

View Our Latest Report on SUP

About Superior Industries International

(Free Report)

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.