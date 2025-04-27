Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Miller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 248,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:MLR opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The company has a market cap of $474.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.22.

Miller Industries Increases Dividend

Miller Industries Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

