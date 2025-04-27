Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 85.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 136,600 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,442,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 47,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 520,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $4,893,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,795,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,177,386.44. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,434,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,914,613. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,109,853 shares of company stock valued at $28,920,153 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTX opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.67. Garrett Motion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

