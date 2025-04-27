Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,494 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

First Community Bankshares stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $689.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.52.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $40.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

About First Community Bankshares

(Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.