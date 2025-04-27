Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of ACV Auctions worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,245,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,712,000 after purchasing an additional 738,391 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,099,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,353,000 after buying an additional 3,652,871 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,622,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,441,000 after buying an additional 284,880 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,980,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,576,000 after buying an additional 732,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,575,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,246,000 after buying an additional 58,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $5,342,139.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,821,193 shares in the company, valued at $43,277,100.62. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $304,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,145.58. The trade was a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,849,140 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACVA opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.74. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $23.46.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $159.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.77 million. Analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Bank of America raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

