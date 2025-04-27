Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,010,000 after purchasing an additional 311,671 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after buying an additional 154,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,288,912,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,117,000 after buying an additional 901,037 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTV opened at $164.75 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.12.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

