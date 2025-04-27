Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 483,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,294 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cardiff Oncology were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 117,514 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 39,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $191.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.74. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.64.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

