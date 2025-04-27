Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 270.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 0.7 %

CHEF opened at $53.11 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHEF

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Free Report)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.