Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 1,319.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Perimeter Solutions worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,694,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,673,000 after acquiring an additional 160,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,211,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,847,000 after purchasing an additional 971,623 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $41,780,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,953,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,961,000 after buying an additional 107,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Perimeter Solutions

In related news, Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $2,292,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 471,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,142.42. This trade represents a 34.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PRM opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $86.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.01 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perimeter Solutions

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.