Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Taylor Devices worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Taylor Devices by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 577.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

In other Taylor Devices news, CEO Timothy John Sopko acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,300. The trade was a 11.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TAYD opened at $31.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $100.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 17.04%.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

