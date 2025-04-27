Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $199.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.21 and its 200 day moving average is $210.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.32 and a twelve month high of $222.75.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

