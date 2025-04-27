Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,716 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.87% of LCNB worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in LCNB by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 42,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 25,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

LCNB Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $200.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. LCNB Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $21.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LCNB Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

LCNB Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.52%.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

