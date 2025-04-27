Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,935,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,177,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,652 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,615,000 after buying an additional 1,453,733 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,422,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,558,000 after buying an additional 457,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $194.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.88 and its 200-day moving average is $184.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.34 and a 52 week high of $201.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 81.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

