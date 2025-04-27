Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Yext by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yext by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Yext by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 419,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 84,660 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YEXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Yext Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:YEXT opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.24 million, a PE ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.20. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $113.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.77 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

