Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,444 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gambling.com Group were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 1,613.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gambling.com Group by 481.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 1,968.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

GAMB opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $444.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

