Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Sprott worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Sprott by 919.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sprott by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

SII stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00. Sprott Inc. has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 million. Sprott had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SII shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sprott in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Sprott in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

