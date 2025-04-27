Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Talos Energy worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,121,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,939,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,863,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

TALO opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

