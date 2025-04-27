Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 247,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 89,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 211,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

TIXT opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $672.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). TELUS International (Cda) had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.44 million. Research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TIXT. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Canada raised TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

