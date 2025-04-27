Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWL opened at $135.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.75 and a fifty-two week high of $151.73.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

