Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of USCB Financial worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of USCB Financial by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in USCB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered USCB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

USCB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of USCB opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.94 million. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

About USCB Financial

(Free Report)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.