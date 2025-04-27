Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 740,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,191 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AC Immune were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune Price Performance

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. AC Immune SA has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $164.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

