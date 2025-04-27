Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Mindset Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jamf from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

In other news, CEO John Strosahl sold 56,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $763,350.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,540,226 shares in the company, valued at $20,931,671.34. This trade represents a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 9,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $131,933.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,065.60. This represents a 14.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 248,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,739. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jamf Stock Performance

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39.

Jamf Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

