Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,909,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,710,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,153,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,358,000 after purchasing an additional 166,967 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 815,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,024,000 after purchasing an additional 253,730 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 436,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 569.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 416,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after buying an additional 354,567 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $232,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 448,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,398,347.60. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $52.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.