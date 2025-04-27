Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of eHealth worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get eHealth alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in eHealth by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in eHealth by 104.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

eHealth Stock Performance

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $187.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.20. eHealth had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $315.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Profile

(Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.