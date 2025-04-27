Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

CWT stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $56.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

