Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 249,100 Shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.42% of Innovid worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTV. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,610,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Innovid in the 4th quarter valued at $2,809,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Innovid in the 4th quarter worth $1,876,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovid by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,295,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 606,459 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,615,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTV opened at $3.14 on Friday. Innovid Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $466.21 million, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

