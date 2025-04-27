Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of FBCG opened at $40.40 on Friday. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.