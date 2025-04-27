Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 53,362 Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Trustmark by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRMK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Trustmark in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $231.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

