Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 117,510 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,510 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1,232.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 558,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 79,116 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 133,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $458.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.85 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -817.39%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

