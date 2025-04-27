Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of PROS worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PROS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,516,000 after buying an additional 172,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 80,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 570.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 338,158 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 390,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 122,090 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $6,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on PROS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PROS from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

PROS Price Performance

NYSE:PRO opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.13 million, a P/E ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 1.04. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $34.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $149,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,304.56. The trade was a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

