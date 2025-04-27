Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,134 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.83% of Parke Bancorp worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 306.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $122,752.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,582.36. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,160 shares of company stock worth $143,947 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Parke Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

PKBK opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

