Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 21,300 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,806,000 after purchasing an additional 108,336 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,687,000 after acquiring an additional 65,102 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,983,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 339,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 85,382 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 235,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 36,691 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

XME opened at $56.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average is $60.32. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.