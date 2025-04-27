Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 52,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WPP by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in WPP by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WPP by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP Price Performance

NYSE:WPP opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.76. WPP plc has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $57.37.

WPP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.95. This represents a yield of 6.2%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

WPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report).

