Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 280,010 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,010 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,378 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,211,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,809,000 after purchasing an additional 921,134 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,975,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,993,000 after purchasing an additional 536,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,662,000 after buying an additional 149,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,141,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after buying an additional 81,319 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $25.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

