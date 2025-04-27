Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 637,465 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 637,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Immersion by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 494,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 145,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Immersion by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 51,655 shares during the period. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $240.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $13.94.

Immersion Announces Dividend

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Immersion had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $474.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. Immersion’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

Insider Transactions at Immersion

In related news, insider William C. Martin purchased 27,150 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,982.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,450,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,952,732.15. This trade represents a 1.91 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 59,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $502,149.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,065,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,949,049.52. This trade represents a 0.54 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 128,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,343 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Immersion in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Immersion from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

