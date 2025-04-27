Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 81,900 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 16.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth $367,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $6,995,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,473,000 after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEN opened at $300.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 883.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.99 and a 200 day moving average of $254.78.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $324.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $180,006.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,159 shares in the company, valued at $19,848,361.59. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 61,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.59, for a total transaction of $17,469,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,069.84. This trade represents a 79.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,446 shares of company stock worth $35,959,193 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.40.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

